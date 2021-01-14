Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.27.

NYSE:PKG opened at $143.65 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

