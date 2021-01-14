Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to “Buy”

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,191.40 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $182,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 485,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,171,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $402,346.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,721.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,494. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,316,000 after buying an additional 253,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

