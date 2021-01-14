ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ON Semiconductor is well-positioned to benefit from the solid momentum witnessed in image sensors amid consistent growth in advanced driver-assistance systems (“ADAS”) domain. Strong traction for silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power products driven by growth in electric vehicles (EVs) augurs well. Also, healthy growth in the 5G infrastructure business favors growth prospects. Besides, the recovery seen automotive sector bodes well for the long haul. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softness in demand from industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets due to the COVID-19 outbreak remains a concern, at least in the near term. Moreover, a highly leveraged balance sheet and susceptibility to forex headwinds due to sizeable international market exposure are persistent overhangs.”

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

NASDAQ ON opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -924.52, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.