Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.50

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.50 and traded as high as $41.41. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 36,830 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

