Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ APOG opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $962.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $37.83.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.