Wyndham Destinations Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,225 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,132% compared to the typical daily volume of 424 call options.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.63 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYND. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,064,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,446 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 408,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,720,000 after acquiring an additional 404,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after acquiring an additional 374,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

