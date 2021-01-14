Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

HRGLY stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

