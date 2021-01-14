Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Terex were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Terex by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

NYSE TEX opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 232.25 and a beta of 1.58. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.