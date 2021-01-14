Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.99

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $13.31. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 287,959 shares changing hands.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,900.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 36.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $134,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

