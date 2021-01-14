Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.99

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $13.31. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 287,959 shares changing hands.
CFFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.
In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,900.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 36.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $134,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.
