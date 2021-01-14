State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STMP. ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.01, for a total value of $984,237.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,889,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,262 shares of company stock worth $13,387,902. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

STMP stock opened at $215.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.17.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

