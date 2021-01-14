Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $709,000 Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 345.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 385,026 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,218.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

OFG stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $127.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

