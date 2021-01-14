Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Financial Survey

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies 11.91% 31.20% 7.96% GoHealth N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and GoHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies $16.65 billion 3.46 $1.74 billion $4.66 24.35 GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and GoHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies 2 7 7 0 2.31 GoHealth 0 1 10 0 2.91

Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus price target of $117.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.72%. GoHealth has a consensus price target of $21.22, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats GoHealth on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is best for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com

