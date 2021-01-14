State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

CRL stock opened at $267.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $278.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

