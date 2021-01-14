State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 220 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $866,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $904,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $335.40 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.74 and a 200 day moving average of $237.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.28.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

