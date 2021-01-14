Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $601,000 Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000.

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock worth $3,509,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $43.67.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

