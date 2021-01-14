State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

