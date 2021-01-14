Head-To-Head Survey: Old COPPER (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) vs. Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Old COPPER (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) and Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Old COPPER alerts:

0.2% of Old COPPER shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sears shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Old COPPER shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of Sears shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Old COPPER has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sears has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Old COPPER and Sears, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old COPPER 0 0 0 0 N/A Sears 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Old COPPER and Sears’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old COPPER -16.25% -193.01% -8.53% Sears N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old COPPER and Sears’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old COPPER $11.17 billion 0.00 -$268.00 million ($0.80) -0.15 Sears $16.70 billion 0.00 -$383.00 million N/A N/A

Old COPPER has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sears.

Summary

Sears beats Old COPPER on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old COPPER

J. C. Penney Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes, and clothes. The company was founded by James Cash Penney in April 1902 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Sears

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies. It provides merchandise under the Jaclyn Smith, Joe Boxer, Route 66, Cannon, Adam Levine, Levi's, Lands' End, and Craftsman labels; Sears brand products, such as Kenmore and DieHard; and Kenmore-branded products. As of February 3, 2018, this segment operated approximately 432 Kmart stores. The Sears Domestic segment operates stores that provide appliances, consumer electronics/connected solutions, tools, sporting goods, outdoor living, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, footwear, jewelry, and accessories, as well as automotive services and products, such as tires, batteries, and home fashion products. It also offers parts and services to builders, developers, designers, and commercial and residential customers; parts and repair services for appliances, lawn and garden equipment, consumer electronics, floor care products, and heating and cooling systems; home improvement services, such as siding, windows, cabinet refacing, kitchen remodeling, roofing, carpet and upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, and garage door installation and repair; and protection agreements and product installation services. This segment provides merchandise under the Kenmore, DieHard, WallyHome, Bongo, Covington, Simply Styled, Everlast, Metaphor, Roebuck & Co., Outdoor Life, and Structure brands, as well as under the Craftsman, Roadhandler, and Levi's, brands. This segment operated 547 full-line stores and 23 specialty stores. Sears Holdings Corporation was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. On October 15, 2018, Sears Holdings Corporation along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Old COPPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old COPPER and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.