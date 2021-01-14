Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,350,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 125.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the third quarter worth about $731,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.38. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1-year low of $92.89 and a 1-year high of $103.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

