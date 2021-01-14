Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

