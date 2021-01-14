Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,171 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 688.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The company has a market cap of $669.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

