Morgan Stanley Sells 9,206 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $978,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $347,000.

TECL opened at $402.00 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $418.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.30 and a 200 day moving average of $317.12.

