Traders Buy Large Volume of Boot Barn Call Options (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,202 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,403% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.54.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,155,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

