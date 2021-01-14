Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXC opened at $77.44 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $77.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

