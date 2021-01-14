Morgan Stanley Sells 18,326 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,857,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 85.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,324 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $183,800.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at $233,467.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $801.83 million, a PE ratio of -115.21 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

