Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,162 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 191,844 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 35.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

NYSE:LL opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $890.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

LL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.