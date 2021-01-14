Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NOW by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NOW by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

