Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,034 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 125,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Groupon were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of GRPN opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.51. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.