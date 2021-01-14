Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morphic were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Morphic by 208.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 32.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Morphic by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Morphic stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 3,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $101,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,821. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

