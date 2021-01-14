Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Grubhub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grubhub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $79.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Grubhub has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $33,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $27,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,059 shares of company stock worth $3,634,049. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7,529.9% during the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,019 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 976,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Grubhub by 38.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,827,000 after buying an additional 503,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.