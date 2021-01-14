Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Simon Property have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Late last December, this retail REIT completed the acquisition of Taubman Centers, purchasing all of the latter’s common stock for $43 per share in cash. The total consideration for the buyout was $3.4 billion, including redemption of preferred shares. The move helped add a number of premier retail assets to the company’s portfolio. Amid the retail apocalypse, adoption of an omni-channel strategy and its successful tie-ups with premium retailers are saving grace for Simon Property. Strategic buyouts, and solid balance-sheet strength will help it sail through the current turbulence. However, store closures and tenant bankruptcy, in addition to low footfall at properties amid the pandemic and higher e-commerce adoption are likely to remain concerns.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.47.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $88.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $149.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

