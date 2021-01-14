The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $57.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BK. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,176,000 after acquiring an additional 221,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,583,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.