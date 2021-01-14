Zacks Investment Research Lowers UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UBS Group AG continues to execute restructuring initiatives in order to free resources and invest in profitable areas to serve clients with greater dexterity, improving quality and speed to market. Efforts to expand operations by entering partnerships on the back of strong balance sheet position keeps us encouraged. Also, several ongoing cost-control initiatives might support UBS Group's long-term growth. However, Shares of UBS Group have underperformed the industry on the NYSE over the past six months. The company’s net interest income remains under pressure due to negative interest rates in the domestic economy. Further, appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies remains a headwind. Also, unsustainable capital-deployment activities and pending litigations, expected to result in higher legal costs, keep us apprehensive.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UBS. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

