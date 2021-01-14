Morgan Stanley Sells 1,317 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cannae by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,939,000 after buying an additional 895,105 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cannae by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 279.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

