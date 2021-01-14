Morgan Stanley Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 in the third quarter worth $401,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 62.3% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $16.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

