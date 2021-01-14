Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $89.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $89.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

