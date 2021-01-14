Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.38.

UNP opened at $216.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

