Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.68

Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.68 and traded as high as $187.65. Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) shares last traded at $184.85, with a volume of 5,329,706 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.68.

Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) Company Profile (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

