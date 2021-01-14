Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,887.92

Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,887.92 and traded as high as $3,166.00. Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) shares last traded at $3,128.00, with a volume of 261,812 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,887.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26. The company has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69.

In related news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total value of £387,249.40 ($505,943.82). Also, insider John David Burns sold 163,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,289 ($42.97), for a total transaction of £5,361,070 ($7,004,272.28).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

