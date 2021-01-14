3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,167.00. 3i Group Plc (III.L) shares last traded at $1,158.50, with a volume of 1,155,083 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The firm has a market cap of £11.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,141.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

3i Group Plc (III.L) Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

