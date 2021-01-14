ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the December 15th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,795,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADOM stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. ADOMANI has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. ADOMANI had a negative net margin of 174.66% and a negative return on equity of 257.41%.

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

