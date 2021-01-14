Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Short Interest Update

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AIFS opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Agent Information Software has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada.

