Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $488.24

Shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $488.24 and traded as high as $681.00. Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) shares last traded at $655.00, with a volume of 475,922 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 460 ($6.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 619.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 488.24.

In other Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) news, insider Ian Marchant bought 5,000 shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,650 ($38,737.91).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

