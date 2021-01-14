Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Expands By 62.3%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Shares of AAUKF opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. Anglo American has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $38.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

