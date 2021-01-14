BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.15

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $14.68. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 11,278 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA)
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
