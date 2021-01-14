Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.70

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $9.36. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 289,111 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $395.06 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 56.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 190,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

