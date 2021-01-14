AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $4.63 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

AGFMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities raised shares of AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

