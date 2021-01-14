Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 85.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

