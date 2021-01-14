Cantor Fitzgerald Increases AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target to $23.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $808.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,232 shares of company stock worth $3,050,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 444,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 21.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.