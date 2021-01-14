ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $514.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.20. ASML has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $515.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ASML by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ASML by 23.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 31.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

