Zacks Investment Research Downgrades A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Sell

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMRK. Roth Capital raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.99. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $140,653.61. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,506. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.